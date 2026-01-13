img 4881 1
LEROY FREEMAN CHARGED WITH BURGLARY

Leroy Freeman of Rawlins Village, Nevis, has been charged with the offence of Burglary,
committed on December 19th, 2025.

Freeman was charged at the Newcastle Police Station on January 2nd, 2026.


