Local News LEROY FREEMAN CHARGED WITH BURGLARY Last updated: January 13, 2026 10:42 pm By Pulse Administrator

Leroy Freeman of Rawlins Village, Nevis, has been charged with the offence of Burglary,committed on December 19th, 2025. Freeman was charged at the Newcastle Police Station on January 2nd, 2026. — 30 —