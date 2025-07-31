POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING OF OFFICER IN POND’S PASTURE

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is currently investigating anattempted murder following a shooting incident that occurred in Pond’s Pasture, St. Kitts, on the evening of July 30th, 2025, between 7:30 PM and 8 PM.

Officers from the Violent Crime Unit (VCU) responded to a report of gunfire in thevicinity of Ritchen’s Food Business. Upon arrival, preliminary investigations revealed that 24-year-old Talbert Warner, a member of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis PoliceForce and resident of Verchilds Village, sustained a gunshot wound to the back of his left shoulder.

According to initial reports, Mr. Warner had been seated beneath a tent among otherpatrons at the establishment with his back turned to the main road when multiplegunshots were heard. He was struck once in the back. He was shortly thereaftertransported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital by fellow officers, where he wasexamined, treated, and remains in stable condition at the Surgical Ward. No otherinjuries were reported.

Both the scene of the incident and the hospital were processed by the Crime Scene Unit. Several items of evidential value were collected to aid the investigation. Further updateswill be shared with the public as it progresses.

The RSCNPF urges anyone with information that can assist in solving this case, or any other criminal matter, to come forward and contact the VCU at 465-2241 or 662-3468,

