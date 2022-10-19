Movies filmed on Nevis to launch at international content trade show in Cannes

Photo caption: Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley (r) with MSR Media Producer, Philippe Martinez (l) salute a successful partnership between the Nevis Island Administration and MSR Media at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, Nevis (February 2022)

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 19, 2022) – Two movies by MSR Media, filmed on the island of Nevis, are scheduled to launch at the MIPMarkets MIPCOM Cannes, an international content trade show currently underway in France.

“Something good is happening in Nevis,” cites Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley as he welcomed the news. He pointed out that the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is making a serious effort at developing a film industry as part of its post-Covid recovery strategy, and extended gratitude to MSR Media for its excellent partnership.

“We welcome the excellent news of various films being produced in Nevis. This industry is increasingly important to the economy of Nevis and we continue to partner with MSR Media to grow this sector while also encouraging other film companies to consider Nevis for their film-making needs.”

MSR Media’s action crime thriller “The Island”, starring Michael Jai White, Jackson Rathbone, Edoardo Costa, and Gillian White, is in post-production while “Black Noise” is presently being filmed on Nevis. The sci-fi action film stars Alex Pettyfer, Jackson Rathbone, Sadie Newman, Eve Mauro, and Wayne Gordon. MSR Media’s Philippe Martinez produced and co-wrote both films.

Photo caption: Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley (r) welcomed actors Michael Jai White and his wife Gillian White to Nevis in August 2022 for the filming of the MS Media action thriller “The Island”

MIPCOM Cannes, running from October 17 to 20, 2022, is an annual event that brings together high-level professionals from the global Entertainment Content community. There, players from major global networks and streaming services, along with TV and media professionals from 100 countriesgather to promote, buy, and sell the latestcontent available to provide programming for audiences across every platform, screen and device.

Since striking a partnership deal with the NIA in 2020, MSR Media has produced several films on the island of Nevis which are available on worldwide streaming platforms including Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Redbox, Vudu, and Apple TV.

