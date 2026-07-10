Police Charge Zakimba Weekes For Attempted Murder And Wounding With Intent

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 10, 2026 — Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department, Division B, have formally charged Zakimba Weekes of Tabernacle, St. Kitts, in connection with an incident that occurred on July 6, 2026.



Mr. Weekes was formally arrested and charged on July 9, 2026, at the Basseterre Police Station.

Weekes was charged on two (2) Warrants in the First Instance for the offences of Attempted Murder and Wounding with Intent to Inflict Grievous Bodily Harm.

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