The Bank of Nevis Limited Appoints Head of St. Kitts Operations and Corporate Manager

By: BON

May 20th, 2022, Charlestown, Nevis- The Bank of Nevis Limited proudly announces the

appointment of Ms. Starlina Roserie to manage and advance the institution’s strategy as Head of St. Kitts Operations & Corporate Manager in the St. Kitts Market.

Ms. Roserie brings to the position over 10 years of banking experience with an extensive wealth of knowledge in the areas of customer service, sales, corporate lending and

management. Ms. Roserie started her banking career with the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)

in St. Lucia and through her hard work, dedication, results and exceptional interpersonal skills, quickly rose through the organisation with her final position with RBC as Relationship Manager Business Banking with responsibilities over St. Kitts/Nevis & Montserrat ending 2020.

Before joining The Bank of Nevis Limited, Ms. Roserie was most recently employed at CIBC First Caribbean where she served as Country Head-St. Kitts & Nevis with responsibility for managing the overall performance across all segments including retail, sales, corporate channels, risk and human resources to ensure profitability.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Banking and Finance from The University of the West Indies and several financial and strategic management certificates from Harvard ManageMentor, a subsidiary company of Harvard Business School. She is currently pursuing a Chartered Banker MBA with Bangor University in the UK, where she will attain the coveted ‘Chartered Banker’

status that is granted by the Chartered Banker Institute.

Speaking on the appointment of Ms. Roserie, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Laurie

Lawrence commented, “We are pleased to have been able to recruit Ms. Starlina Roserie as Head of St. Kitts Operations & Corporate Manager. We are confident that her leadership skills and rich banking experience is a perfect fit for our BONStrong Team as we continue our strategic approach to become the preferred financial institution in the markets we serve.” Hefurther stated, “Our new Head of St. Kitts will be instrumental in ushering in a new era offinancial stability and profitability as we expand our footprint in St. Kitts. Ms. Roserie has the full support from the Board of Directors”.

Ms. Roserie replaces Ms. Dawne Williams who held the position on a temporary basis

commencing January 22nd, 2022.