Podcasts on Facebook are going away

Advertise With SKN PULSE

By: T. Chapman

Podcasts on Facebook gone………

Effective June 3, 2022, podcasts will no longer be available on Facebook. Existing podcasts will remain available and new episodes will continue to publish until that date. 

Advertise With SKN PULSE

According to Facebook, starting yesterday, persons won’t be able to link or publish any new podcasts. 

Related Posts

Instagram launches Playback

How to Add Links to Your Instagram Stories

Instagram Makes Links in Stories Available to All Accounts

In a personalized email to podcasters who utilize Facebook, they said:

Your voices and stories have inspired us and we remain committed to helping you reach and grow your audiences. For example, we are seeing podcast-related content being developed in video, Reels and Live to engage and grow audiences. 

Learn more about Reels and other tools to support your goals. 

Share
More Stories

Autopsy Reveals Elderly Bourryeaux Resident was Strangled

Record Passenger Arrivals: Crown Princess, Symphony of the…

ADAEJAH HODGE COMPLETES TRIPLE GOLD CLEAN SWEEP

1 of 1,999
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy