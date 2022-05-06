Podcasts on Facebook are going away

By: T. Chapman

Podcasts on Facebook gone………

Effective June 3, 2022, podcasts will no longer be available on Facebook. Existing podcasts will remain available and new episodes will continue to publish until that date.

According to Facebook, starting yesterday, persons won’t be able to link or publish any new podcasts.

In a personalized email to podcasters who utilize Facebook, they said:

Your voices and stories have inspired us and we remain committed to helping you reach and grow your audiences. For example, we are seeing podcast-related content being developed in video, Reels and Live to engage and grow audiences.

Learn more about Reels and other tools to support your goals.