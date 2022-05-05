Nevis Ministry of Tourism’s Exposition Nevis 2022 on the way; four new events introduced

Photo caption: Cultural entertainment with masquerades at the Ministry of Tourism’s Exposition Nevisian Heritage Village Open Day at Fothergills (file photo)

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 05, 2022) — The Ministry of Tourism on Nevis will introduce four new events as part of its month-long tourism awareness activities dubbed Exposition Nevis.

The new events are the Bath Community Festival, an Entrepreneurship Workshop, a culinary tour and a festival at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational (MGR) Park. Mr. John Hanley, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, while speaking to the Department of Information recently gave some insights into the new activities.

“Saturday the 7th we will head over to Fort Charles which in recent times has gotten exposure as a rather scenic heritage site. The Bath Village community will come together to host a fair in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism starting at 12 noon…

“On Thursday, May 12th will be an Entrepreneurship Workshop which will be held at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, and this is to encourage our tourism stakeholders to be equipped with the tools necessary to start their own businesses or once they have started these small businesses, to be actually successful in maintaining these businesses…

Photo caption: Mr. John Hanley, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism (file photo)

“On Saturday, 14th there will be a Culinary Tour which we call “Know your Country.” It’s a culinary tour of several small restaurants, so it would be similar to what persons know as a bar crawl, and we would start that around 11 a.m.…

“On Saturday, May 21st we are going to have a grand festival at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park from 12 noon, and in this festival, we are going to have a food court. We’ll have a barbeque zone, some cultural performances, some fun family games, competitive activities and there will be a kids zone, art and craft exhibition and more.

“So we invite you to come on down to the MGR Park on Saturday, May 21st from 12 noon to be a part of this exercise,” he said.

Photo caption: Cassava moussa made at the Ministry of Tourism Exposition Nevis Heritage Village Open Day at Fothergills (file photo)

The calendar of activities began on May 01, 2022 with a worship service at the Jessups New Testament Church of God. On May 02 the Jessups Seafood Fiesta and Creative Seafood Dish Competition was held at the Jessups Community Centre. May 03 was the launch an exhibition entitled “Nevis: Her Story” showcasing those who helped to develop and shape a modern Nevis. The exhibition, a collaborative effort between the Nevis Public Library Service and the ministry, can be viewed at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park Visitor Centre.

The other events planned are the annual Nevisian Heritage Village Open Day.

“On Friday the 6th is one of the highlights of our calendar which is the Open Day at the Nevisian Heritage Village. We call this Heritage Village Life. This will begin at 10 a.m. at the Nevisian Heritage Village at Fothergills, Gingerland where persons can get the opportunity as it were to take a step back in time and sample the various cultural dishes, the cornmeal and fish, cassava moussa, coconut tarts, and there will also be cultural performances,” Mr. Hanley said.

Photo caption: Coconut tarts made at the Ministry of Tourism Exposition Nevis Heritage Village Open Day at Fothergills (file photo)

From Monday 09 to Friday 13, May on VON Radio at 7:30 a.m., there will be a radio quiz during which time members of the public will have the opportunity to call in and win prizes if they are successful in answering some simple questions.

On Wednesday, May 18 The Bank of Nevis Limited Tourism Youth Congress will be held at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre.

According to Mr. Hanley, essentially, the congress is a public speaking exercise which is initiated by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO). The competition will be among the three secondary schools on Nevis: the Charlestown Secondary School, the Gingerland Secondary School and the Nevis International Secondary School. Three students from each school will be competing, and from these nine students one will be selected to represent Nevis at the Youth Congress which will be held in the Cayman Islands in October.

Photo caption: Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, the venue for some events for the Ministry of Tourism’s Exposition Nevis 2022

On May 27, the ministry will join with the New River Farmers Cooperative who will be holding its annual Open Day at New River on a site which is managed by the ministry.

The month of activities will culminate on May 31 with a prize giving ceremony for students who participate in the essay, video and photography competitions.

However, the final activity, Exposition Nevis Tourism Awards Cocktail will be held at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The last time the awards ceremony was held was in 2019. It had to be shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Hanley said the ministry is looking forward to the public’s usual support and enthusiasm “as we together celebrate our Exposition Nevis which is our month of tourism awareness activities.”

