PM Drew invites former PM Harris to Swearing-In Ceremony

Newly-elected Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, the Hon. Dr Terrance Drew has invited his predecessor, former prime minister, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris to Saturday’s inauguration of his new St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) Cabinet.

PM Drew made the revelation in an exclusive interview with SKN Newsline on Tuesday.

PM Drew said:

He is a former Head of Government and I think he deserves to be invited as well.

As I have said before I have nothing personal against him [Harris]. Everything I said was fair and factual in the [election] campaign.

Since taking office, Prime Minister Drew has given instructions to leave former Prime Minister Harris with a vehicle and to provide security.

PM Drew disclosed…..

I was asked about his security and his vehicle and I have said to the Commissioner of Police [Hilroy Brandy] that he should be left with a vehicle and should be given security.

He expressed the view that he was “not interested in the actions taken against [former prime minister Rt Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas] by Dr Harris when he assumed the position of Prime Minister.”

I criticized what he [Dr Harris] did [to Dr Douglas]. I said it was wrong and now that I am in the position I have the opportunity to set a new paradigm and that I have done. I have extended that courtesy to him and I have also inviting him to the inauguration of my new Cabinet.

The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium and the general public has been invited.