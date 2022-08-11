REPORT OF FIRE AT ELECTORAL OFFICE IS FALSE

A report of a fire at the Electoral Office in Basseterre on Thursday night, August 4, the eve of the country’s general elections, is false.

This was confirmed by an OAS Observer, who engaged onlookers outside of the Electoral Office.

The Fire and Rescue Services responded to a call that there was a fire or the smell of a fire in the vicinity of the Electoral Office but upon their arrival and subsequent investigations, they concluded that there was no fire and therefore no need for alarm.