ARCHIBALD HITS BACK FOR WEST INDIES ‘A’: 3 WICKETS SO FAR

By: Staff Writer

Nevisian left-arm seamer Colin Archibald claimed a three-wicket haul to stall Bangladesh A’s progress in the second four-day “Test” yesterday.

At the close of the second day at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, the Bangladesh ‘A’ team had reached 157 for five from 50 overs.

Mohammed Saif Hassan, unbeaten on 23 at the start, was unbeaten on 63 while Shadman Islam added just three to his overnight 22.

Archibald spearheaded the attack for West Indies ‘A’ with three for 31, starting the day with one wicket before producing two late strikes which forced Bangladesh to stumble.

Although it was a rain-affected day, the West Indies bowlers executed their plan well while the visitors batted slowly throughout the day.

Archibald who countered for his team late in the day, has figures of 3 for 31 from 16 overs.

Summarized scores:

Bangladesh ‘A’: 157 for 5

Hassan Saif 63; Shadman 25; Mahmudul Joy 17;

West Indies ‘A’:

Colin Archibald 3 for 31 from 16 overs; Anderson and Marquino 1 wicket each