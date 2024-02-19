PM Drew calls for family support as Calaysia and Kevon Caines are laid to rest

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, February 19, 2024 (MMS-SKN) — Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, GCMG, JP, and Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis the Hon Terrance Drew, were on Friday February 16 among the scores of mourners who attended the emotionally charged funeral service for siblings Calaysia and Kevon Caines that was held at the Antioch Baptist Church in Lime Kiln.

The two leaders individually consoled the family of the two children from St. Peter’s who had died in tragic circumstances a week earlier on Friday February 9, with Prime Minister Drew who is also the Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Eight, under which St. Peter’s falls, beseeching members of the community and people of goodwill to continue to give as much support to the family as possible.

“This is a tragedy for all of us, and is painful for all of us, and as a community,” said Prime Minister Drew, who was engaged at the 107th Meeting of the ECCB Monetary Council at the ECCB Headquarters and had to briefly excuse himself to attend the funeral service. “As a nation let us use opportunities even in these difficult times to come even closer together and to support each other even more.”

Senior Pastor Lincoln Connor of the Antioch Baptist Church, who would have officiated at many funerals including of people close to him, was so touched by the atmosphere in church where loud wails punctuated the air at regular intervals that he appeared as apprehensive as the captain of the world’s largest passenger aircraft, the wide-body four-engine airliner Airbus A380, flying in turbulence.

“Indeed death is but a sleep,” said Senior Pastor Connor as he reminded of the joy the children brought to those around them. “The word of God reminds us that even Calaysia and Kevon would not be forgotten, but Christ will bring them with Him at His time. I pray that God will give us the grace to continue – we will find a place in our hearts to forgive, you will find a heart big enough to live with compassion.”

Tributes for the fallen angels, four-year old Calaysia (female) and four-month old Kevon (male) were delivered by parents of children who attended Kebabies Child Development Centre where Calaysia had gone through as a baby, and pupils and teachers of the Precious Gems Pre-school of Parray’s Housing Development in St. Peter’s where was a pupil.

A teacher at the Precious Gems Pre-school told the congregation that Calaysia was a bubbly child always full of joy, and she recalled one time when the little girl requested that she (the teacher) hug her, and when she did, the young girl remarked: “Teacher, you smell like guava.”

Also present at the funeral service included the Federal Minister of Social Development and Gender Affairs, Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities, Senator the Hon Isalean Phillip; former Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, and Ambassador His Excellency Sam Condor, among others.

The children’s grandmother, Ms Andria Caines, who is the Supervisor of Homecare Officers within the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities, and an active member of the St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club, who was prayerful during the entire service and at the burial at the Springfield Cemetery, thanked all who stood by her family during the trying time.

“I take this opportunity to thank the Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, and our Prime Minister the Hon Dr Terrance Drew who left their busy schedules to join us at the funeral service,” said Ms Caines. “I would also like to thank the St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club, the Cayon Church of God, the Methodist Church, the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities, who and some of those who stood with me.”

Ms Caines who was assisted by family members among them her daughter, and aunt of the deceased children Ms Malicia Francis especially at the burial ground, further thanked the Pastor and members of the Antioch Baptist Church.

She added, as she expressed thanks: “The whole entire nation of St. Kitts and Nevis, those who would have prayed hard from their heart, who took time out and prayed, I just want to say thank you and God bless you all. But at the same time please continue to pray because God is able and He is well able to do exceedingly and abundantly above all that you pray and ask for.”

