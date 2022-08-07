Pierre Congratulates St Kitts Nevis Labour Party On Election Win

By: Staff Reporter

Prime Minister of St. Lucia Philip J. Pierre has congratulated the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party (SNKLP) on its election victory, declaring that the people’s will brought about the administration change.

The SKNLP won six of the eleven contested seats.

Via Facebook on August 6, 2022, Prime Minister Pierre said:

On behalf of the people and the Government of Saint Lucia, I wish to extend congratulations to Prime Minister-Elect, Dr. Terrance Drew and the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party on their electoral victory.

You are called to serve all of the people. Let good governance be the mantra by which you lead.

Terrance Drew, the Federation’s new Prime Minister was sworn in on Saturday afternoon, (August 6, 2022).

