SKNLP wins 2022 SKN General Elections

A New Day | A Better Way: The St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party led by Dr. Terrance Drew won convincingly at the polls on August 5th, winning 6 of the 11 seats.

The successful Labour candidates are: Geoffrey Hanley of Constituency #1, Marsha Henderson of Constituency #2, Konris Maynard of Constituency #3, Samal Duggins of Constituency #4, Denzil Douglas of Constituency #6 and Terrance Drew of Constituency #8.

The SKNLP has an outright majority of the 11 seats (8 in St Kitts and 3 in Nevis) in the parliament.

St. Kitts and Nevis went back to the polls three years early after the tripartite Team Unity Government of outgoing Prime Minister, Timothy Harris, imploded in May 2022.

The Concerned Citizens Movement led by Mark Brantley, which formed part of the collapsed government retained all 3 seats in Nevis. The People’s Action Movement and the People’s Labour Party won one seat each. Former Prime Minister Timothy Harris won his seat in constituency #7 and former Deputy Prime Minister Shawn Richards of PAM won his seat in constituency #5.

Dr. Terrance Drew was sworn in as the fourth Prime Minister on August 6. The process of putting a Cabinet of Ministers together to run the affairs for St Kitts and Nevis for the next 5 years has already begun.