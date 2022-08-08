NRP extends congratulations to Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and SKNLP on victory at polls

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, August 08, 2022 (Nevis Reformation Party) – The Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) takes this opportunity to congratulate the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew on being sworn in as our Nation’s fourth Prime Minister following his St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party’s win in the August 05, 2022 general elections. .

The NRP wishes Prime Minister Drew and his SKNLP the very best as they govern the affairs of our twin island Federation.

Congratulations are also extended to the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) on their victory at the polls on Friday. We trust that the CCM will begin to represent the people of Nevis as they were elected to do.

The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, but, the people eligible to vote, especially those from overseas, have spoken. We find solace in knowing that our God is in the midst.

We know that our numbers on the ground have improved significantly and those who have been struggling truly appreciate and support our message of a better, more sustainable Nevis. Our message of a better, and a more self-reliant Nevis, where our people can enjoy a better standard of living, has resonated well with the residents of Nevis, but we still have work to do.

I am proud and thankful for this wonderful campaign that we built together and we will build more togetherness and create more energy as we move into the local election.

This campaign is not about one person or a few people. It’s about the future of Nevis. It’s about a better education for our children. It’s about proper health care. It’s about creating an economy where our people can be gainfully employed.

Let’s continue to work together and do our part to build a better, a stronger and more prosperous Nevis.

We are proud of the progress that our party and our candidates have made. We will continue to strengthen our party in preparation for a successful outcome in the local election because we maintain that Nevis is the first priority of the Nevis Reformation Party.

Disclaimer:





This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This Curation Network & Social Media Agency does not correct any spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and editorials. Therefore, the views expressed therein are not necessarily those of SKNPULSE or SKN PULSE Social, its sponsors, or advertisers.