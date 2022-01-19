Seven young people take oath to serve and protect as police officers

Three young women and four young men have joined the ranks of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force to become police officers.

At a short ceremony held at the Basseterre Police Station on Monday, January 10, 2022, Recaldo Herbert, Shaneke Clarke, Jada Roberts, Kalonji Collins, Joerecia Payne, Jacquan Olugbala, and Jemaani Wallace took the Oath to Serve and Protect.

The Commissioners congratulated them on taking such an important step and informed them that this journey was one of service to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. Mr. Govia told them that even as young Officers, they now had great responsibilities. Let’s support them as they begin their new careers Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force



Present at the ceremony were Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy, Assistant Commissioners of Police Andre Mitchell and Mc Carta Browne and Force Personnel Officer Clifford Govia.