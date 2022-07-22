PAM Condemns Vandalism Against Candidate’s Property

By: The People’s Action Movement

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 18, 2022 (PAM) — The People’s Action Movement views with deep concern growing incidents of campaign vandalism in recent weeks, especially as it relates to one particular candidate, Natasha Grey-Brookes, the lone female on the Party’s ticket.

Many campaign posters and signage have been ripped apart or taken down. Now the attacks have become more personal and more troubling, shifting to personal property.

It has now been reported that overnight, (Monday, 18th July and Tuesday, 19th July), Vandals damaged the car of our candidate for Constituency 1, Natasha Grey-Brookes. The criminals slashed the tires, keyed the body and defaced her likeness by spraypainting the vehicle.

Actions like these directly contradict the pact we made as political parties, to have a clean and respectful campaign. Further, such attacks contravene the very tenets of our democracy and the right of individuals to safely offer themselves for elected office or freely express support for a candidate.

This is not who we are as a people.

Destruction and vandalism are acts of senseless intimidation and small-minded intolerance that PAM condemns on the highest order. We ask that anyone involved in such attacks cease and desist immediately to help protect the integrity of our democracy and to ensure the safety of our people.

We also urge the public to help find the perpetrators of these acts of vandalism by reporting any such witnessed incident to law enforcement immediately.

PAM also calls on all the other political parties in this campaign to denounce these acts of vandalism.

Campaigns, by nature, are tense, and they get heated, but they should never lead to violence.