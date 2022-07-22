People’s Republic of China Donates to SMC

Sourced Information

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA, JULY. 21, 2022 – GIS: The People’s Republic of China has donated Forty Thousand ($40,000) EC Dollars to the Spicemas Corporation, to help ensure the successful staging of Spicemas 2022.

The grant was handed over on Thursday morning to Minister for Youth, Sports, and Culture Hon. Ron. Redhead and Chief Executive Officer of Spicemas Corporation Mr. Kelvin Jacob, by Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Grenada H.E Wei Hongtian.

The presentation was made in the Ministry of Works Conference Room.

Minister Ron Redhead expressed gratitude for the kind gesture. He said, “the donation will go a long way in ensuring that we stage a successful carnival 2022”.

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Grenada H.E Wei Hongtian, said “the embassy is happy to provide support to the Corporation, which will result in an economic boost and support that will also benefit the tourism sector”.

The Spicemas Corporation’s C.E.O Mr. Kelvin Jacob said, “following a two-year suspension of Spicemas, they welcome the grant from the People’s Republic of China”.