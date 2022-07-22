People’s Republic of China Donates to SMC

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Sourced Information

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA, JULY. 21, 2022 – GIS: The People’s Republic of China has donated Forty Thousand ($40,000) EC Dollars to the Spicemas Corporation, to help ensure the successful staging of Spicemas 2022.

The grant was handed over on Thursday morning to Minister for Youth, Sports, and Culture Hon. Ron. Redhead and Chief Executive Officer of Spicemas Corporation Mr. Kelvin Jacob, by Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Grenada H.E Wei Hongtian.

Advertise With SKN PULSE

The presentation was made in the Ministry of Works Conference Room.

Related Posts

Barbados: Children To Receive School Meals During Summer…

Grenada: New Cabinet of Ministers sworn in

𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐮𝐝𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

Minister Ron Redhead expressed gratitude for the kind gesture. He said, “the donation will go a long way in ensuring that we stage a successful carnival 2022”.

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Grenada H.E Wei Hongtian, said “the embassy is happy to provide support to the Corporation, which will result in an economic boost and support that will also benefit the tourism sector”.

The Spicemas Corporation’s C.E.O Mr. Kelvin Jacob said, “following a two-year suspension of Spicemas, they welcome the grant from the People’s Republic of China”.

Share
More Stories

CANCER PATIENT SEEKING FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE 

St. Kitts and Nevis Abstains as OAS votes to suspend…

Trending: Five women chosen as Finalists for Sugar Mas 47…

1 of 2,064
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy