Three-day workshop hosted by Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in Havana comes to a close

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Sourced Information

The Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis earlier today, (July 8, 2022) successfully concluded its three-day workshop to sharpen the competencies of the security personnel and to empower them with the necessary skills to improve their performances.

This capacity building exercise which commenced on Wednesday, 6th to Friday, 8th July 2022 was held at the conference room of the Embassy. The course was facilitated by Professor Juan Carlos Jiménez Rodríguez who shared his knowledge to equip the staff in executing their duties in a professional manner. The participants were exposed to a wide range of safety and security materials
They learnt about fire safety and precautions, operation of fire extinguishers and the procedures to follow in case of a fire, et al.

Related Posts

Barbados: Children To Receive School Meals During Summer…

Nevis Historical and Conservation Society to erect the…

Nevis to host Restaurant Week Tasting Showcase on Saturday

Advertise With SKN PULSE

At the end of the course the attendants expressed their enthusiasm and gratitude and pledged to assume their roles in the institution and to fulfill their responsibilities with a greater sense of responsibility and pride. The Ambassador, H.E. Verna Mills, in her closing remarks thanked the presenter for his time and for facilitating the workshop. She also thanked the staff for ensuring the success of the training course and urged the participants to use the information and apply it in their daily functions.

Certificates of participation were distributed to the attendees. This workshop was held under the auspices of the Embassy which is seeking to enhance its operations in a safe and secure environment.

Share
More Stories

APPOINTMENT OF ARCHDEACON OF ST. KITTS

St. Kitts and Nevis Records 36 New Covid Cases

Leeward Island Hurricanes and Barbados Pride Play To A Draw

1 of 2,066
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy