Three-day workshop hosted by Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in Havana comes to a close

The Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis earlier today, (July 8, 2022) successfully concluded its three-day workshop to sharpen the competencies of the security personnel and to empower them with the necessary skills to improve their performances.

This capacity building exercise which commenced on Wednesday, 6th to Friday, 8th July 2022 was held at the conference room of the Embassy. The course was facilitated by Professor Juan Carlos Jiménez Rodríguez who shared his knowledge to equip the staff in executing their duties in a professional manner. The participants were exposed to a wide range of safety and security materials

They learnt about fire safety and precautions, operation of fire extinguishers and the procedures to follow in case of a fire, et al.

At the end of the course the attendants expressed their enthusiasm and gratitude and pledged to assume their roles in the institution and to fulfill their responsibilities with a greater sense of responsibility and pride. The Ambassador, H.E. Verna Mills, in her closing remarks thanked the presenter for his time and for facilitating the workshop. She also thanked the staff for ensuring the success of the training course and urged the participants to use the information and apply it in their daily functions.

Certificates of participation were distributed to the attendees. This workshop was held under the auspices of the Embassy which is seeking to enhance its operations in a safe and secure environment.