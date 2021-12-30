Omicron detected in St. Kitts and Nevis

The Omicron COVID-19 variant is present in the Federation. This was announced by Dr. Hazel Laws during the December 30, 2021 NEOC press briefing.

According to Laws, Confirmation was received by health officials from a sample taken on December 22 and sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for Genomic sequencing.

The Omicron variant has been labelled a variant of concern (VOC) by the World Health Organization (WHO)…On December 22, 2021, the Federation sent off a small package of three (3) samples to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for genomic sequencing, two of the three samples returned positive for the Omicron variant of concern. When we look at the data pertaining to these two samples, we have objective evidence that the Omicron variant is in circulation in the Federation currently. The Lambda variant has been in circulation for the past seven months. So, we have two variants in circulation, the Omicron and the Lambda COVID-19 variants. CMO, Dr. Hazel Laws

St. Kitts and Nevis now joins St. Vincent and Grenadines, Trinidad and a list of territories within the region that have confirmed at least one case of the Omicron Variant.

This new strain is said to be more transmissible and has more mutations.