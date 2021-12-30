Postage stamp of Nevis’ Newest Centenarian Goes Viral

By: Staff Writer

Nevis’ newest Centenarian, Gwendolyn Clarke has been trending on Instagram. Birthday greetings have been pouring in since a photo of her Postage Stamp was shared by a verified Account, Because of Them, two days ago.

The post which is captioned, “This is absolutely beautiful. Happy 100th birthday, Ms. Clarke”, has over thirty-five thousand likes and over three hundred comments.

Clarke celebrated her 100th Birthday on Monday 20th December, 2021. She is the fourth Centenarian to be honoured with a stamp issue.

The other honorees are: Nathan Sutton, Mary Browne and Eliza Liburd Jeffers.

Some of the Comments on the post are:

“My country represents centenarians well”

“Wish I could purchase her stamps”

“Happy birthday Queen Clarke. Congratulations”

Honouring Centenarians with a stamp issue serves as a salute to those of Golden age, to make their presence felt and remembered.