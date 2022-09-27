Omarion Bartlette Shines In Antigua-Nevis Cup

Omarion Bartlette Shines In Antigua-Nevis Cup

Omarion Bartlette receiving Championship Trophy & award presented by Labour Queen Charity Henry and Ms Show-Off 2016 Junellia James.
Advertise With SKN PULSE

By: Staff Reporter

Bath United Wins & Captain Bartlette leads from the front……

Captain Omarion Bartlette scored the most goals in the recently concluded Antigua | Nevis Cup 2022.

Advertise With SKN PULSE

The young footballer scored four goals and was tied with Antiguan Akeem Issac.

Bartlette also captured the award for Best Midfielder and his team copped the most awards.

The team returned to Nevis on Monday.

Related Posts

Lions, Bath romp to wins

New Zealand go 1-0 up in CG United ODI Series

WEST INDIES NAME SQUAD FOR ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP

The awards presented were as follows:

Top goal scorers:
Akeem Isaac – BULLETS
Omarion Bartlette – BATH UNITED
4 goals each

Best Goalkeeper
Vibert Stephens – BATH UNITED

Best Defender
Kofi Major – BATH UNITED

Best Midfielder
Omarion Bartlette – BATH UNITED

Best Young Player
Reuben Rubel – YOUNG WARRIORS

Share
More Stories

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE THANKFUL TO CABINET, PEOPLE OF ST.…

MARY CHARLES HOSPITAL HOSTS CHRISTMAS PROGRAMME

United States senator asks questions about the illegal and…

1 of 2,123
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy