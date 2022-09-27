Omarion Bartlette Shines In Antigua-Nevis Cup
By: Staff Reporter
Bath United Wins & Captain Bartlette leads from the front……
Captain Omarion Bartlette scored the most goals in the recently concluded Antigua | Nevis Cup 2022.
The young footballer scored four goals and was tied with Antiguan Akeem Issac.
Bartlette also captured the award for Best Midfielder and his team copped the most awards.
The team returned to Nevis on Monday.
The awards presented were as follows:
Top goal scorers:
Akeem Isaac – BULLETS
Omarion Bartlette – BATH UNITED
4 goals each
Best Goalkeeper
Vibert Stephens – BATH UNITED
Best Defender
Kofi Major – BATH UNITED
Best Midfielder
Omarion Bartlette – BATH UNITED
Best Young Player
Reuben Rubel – YOUNG WARRIORS