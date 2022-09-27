Omarion Bartlette Shines In Antigua-Nevis Cup

Omarion Bartlette receiving Championship Trophy & award presented by Labour Queen Charity Henry and Ms Show-Off 2016 Junellia James.

By: Staff Reporter

Bath United Wins & Captain Bartlette leads from the front……

Captain Omarion Bartlette scored the most goals in the recently concluded Antigua | Nevis Cup 2022.

The young footballer scored four goals and was tied with Antiguan Akeem Issac.

Bartlette also captured the award for Best Midfielder and his team copped the most awards.

The team returned to Nevis on Monday.

The awards presented were as follows:

Top goal scorers:

Akeem Isaac – BULLETS

Omarion Bartlette – BATH UNITED

4 goals each

Best Goalkeeper

Vibert Stephens – BATH UNITED

Best Defender

Kofi Major – BATH UNITED

Best Midfielder

Omarion Bartlette – BATH UNITED

Best Young Player

Reuben Rubel – YOUNG WARRIORS