Bath United Wins Inaugural Antigua-Nevis Cup 2022

By: Staff Reporter

The Bath United Football team won the inaugural Antigua-Nevis cup, which was held at the Old Road Playing Field in Antigua.

Bath United won their preliminary games to advance to the finals. In their first encounter, they won with a score line of 2 goals to nil and the second by a margin of 3 goals to 1.

In the finals, Bath played Young Lions. The final score was 5 goals to nil in favour of Bath United.

The goals scorers were:

Phillron Lavia 2

Omarion Bartlette

Kenaicy Dorsett

Lyndon Joseph

Four teams participated in the inaugural tournament. They are Bath United; Piggott’s Bullets; Young Warriors and Young Lions.