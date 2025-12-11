NRP to Host Another “Stand for Nevis Rally” This Saturday

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, December 11, 2025 (Nevis Reformation Party) — The Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) will host another “Stand for Nevis Rally” on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the Market Shop in Gingerland, beginning at 7:00 p.m. and continuing until midnight.

This rally forms part of the Party’s commitment to stand firmly against the SSZ and Destiny, which the NRP views as clear threats to the people of Nevis. The Party maintains that these initiatives are not in the best interest of Nevisians, and we will continue to oppose them boldly, publicly and without hesitation. Under the theme “Stand for Nevis,” the rally will highlight key national issues, including:

• SSZ Legislation

• DESTINY Project

These concerns reflect the Party’s position that Nevisians deserve transparency, fairness and responsible governance.

NRP supporters, community members and all residents who believe in safeguarding Nevis’ future are encouraged to attend. The evening will feature powerful speeches, youth perspectives, and presentations from Party leaders and candidates, reaffirming the NRP’s commitment to putting people first.

The NRP invites everyone to join us this Saturday as we Stand for Nevis.

