By: Staff Writer

The People’s Action Movement, PAM will be reveal their candidate for Constituency #8 later today.

The launch event is slated to take place at Swing Restaurant located in Cayon, commencing at 4:30pm.

Tomorrow, Thursday, 19th May, 2022, the PAM Candidate for West Basseterre, Constituency Number Three will be announced at OOJJ’s Commercial Complex, Camps at 4:30pm.