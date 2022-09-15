Ms. Marcella Liburd, JP to perform the duties as Governor-General’s Deputy

Ms. Marcella Liburd, JP to perform the duties as Governor-General’s Deputy

Ms. Marcella Liburd, JP to perform the duties as Governor-General’s Deputy with effect from today, Thursday, 15th September, 2022
Advertise With SKN PULSE

His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, KC, JP, LL.D has appointed Ms. Marcella Liburd, JP to perform the duties as Governor-General’s Deputy with effect from today, Thursday, 15th September, 2022

Related Posts

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT UNVEILS NEW SIGNAGE AT ROYAL…

PM Drew, Minister Henderson pay tribute to Labour Party…

INDEPENDENCE 39 CHAIR ANNOUNCES NEW ADDITIONS TO CALENDAR …

This appointment is made for a period of absence from Office of the Governor-General for a short duration. Her Excellency Marcella Althea Liburd Esq, JP was administered the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office at 11:30am today, Thursday, September 15, 2022, by Her Ladyship the Honourable Justice Yvette Wallace at Government House.

Advertise With SKN PULSE
Share
More Stories

Power interruption issues on Canada Feeder.

ECCB GOVERNOR CONGRATULATES ST. KITTS-NEVIS ON BEING FIRST…

PM Harris observes first anniversary of Team Unity’s second…

1 of 2,112
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy