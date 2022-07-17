No cases of monkeypox detected in St. Kitts and Nevis

Press Release: Office of The Chief Medical Officer

As of Sunday July 17, 2022, there are no reported suspected, probable, or confirmed cases of monkeypox in the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis. Four (4) other CARICOM member states have been affected by the travel of infected individuals and their close contacts so far. However,the monkeypox outbreak has not affected St. Kitts & Nevis yet and there are no plans for border

closure.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus which is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. Monkeypox is rarely fatal. Monkeypox symptoms include: fever, chills, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion and a typical rash that looks like pimples or blisters inside mouth, on face and other parts of the body like hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus. The rash goes through distinct stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts 2- 4 weeks. The monkeypox virus can spread from person-to-person through direct contact with infected person, touching contaminated clothes or linen of infected persons and mother–to–child transmission through pregnancy.

Monkeypox is a different virus from the virus that causes COVID-19. Monkeypox is much

harder to transmit. There is a limited likelihood of spread of this disease in the Caribbean region. Based on the latest recommendations made by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) regarding monkeypox there should be no restrictions on entry of persons or imported goods from any country at this time.

The Ministry of Health will continue to be vigilant for the importation of this virus and any other communicable disease and the people of the Federation will be updated accordingly.