Barbados: Children To Receive School Meals During Summer Vacation

Story Credit: Melissa Rollock

Parents and guardians will receive an ease in their grocery bills this summer vacation with Government’s announcement that the School Meals Department will continue to offer lunch to children from July 25 to September 2.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley shared the news this afternoon during an address to the nation. This was one of a number of measures Ms. Mottley announced which are meant to help ease the financial burdens currently being experienced by citizens.

“With respect to the school meals, we all know that parents go through a rough time, especially when children come off on holiday. Many of you are working; those of you who are not working have now to take care and ensure that kids are well fed and we all know what children can be like when they run about in the summer and really are in need of sustenance.

“We are appreciative of the fact that the School Meals Department in this country relieves the burden of tens of thousands of Barbadian families from having to feed their children lunch and, therefore, this is as Bajan as anything else that we do since it has been a standard feature of our country from the beginning. We, therefore, intend to ensure that every child of school age in this country will be given an opportunity between July 25 and September 2 to continue to benefit from school meals in Barbados,” Ms. Mottley explained.

She added this measure was a critical component in ensuring that school children had access to nutritious meals while relieving the financial burden on families who would otherwise have to “buy additional groceries to ensure that their children can be fed during this period of time”.