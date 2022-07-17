August 5 election for St Kitts and Nevis

By: Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris announced August 5 as the date for General Elections in St Kitts and Nevis. Harris is seeking a third consecutive term as Prime Minister.

The announcement was made at PLP’s campaign rally Sunday night in Tabernacle.

Nomination day will be Tuesday 26th July.

Prime Minister Harris advised the Governor-General to dissolve the National Assembly two months ago, (May 10th) after dismissing 6 Ministers from the Cabinet. It was only last week, the Governor General was asked to prepare the Writ for Elections on Friday 5 August, 2022.

For the first time since 2015, the People’s Action Movement and the People’s Labour Party will field candidates in all eight constituencies.

In the 2020 General Election, Team Unity won 9 seats: People’s Action Movement, 4; People’s Labour Party, 2 and the Concerned Citizens Movement, 3.

Parliament was dissolved three years early due to irreconcilable differences between the members of the Team Unity Coalition.