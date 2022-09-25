Missing person Zona Hamilton found dead

By: Staff Reporter

Early yesterday morning, September 24, Zona Hamilton, 43, from Barnes Ghaut, Nevis, was found dead.

A joint team comprising the Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Civilians found the body of Zona Hamilton of Barnes Ghaut in a car at the top of Government Road about 6:40 a.m. On September, 24, 2022.

Prior to the discovery of her body, the 43-year-old woman was last seen at about 1 a.m. on Government Road in Charlestown, Nevis, on September 21 and was subsequently reported missing.

Hamilton’s body was found partially decomposed, as a result, the burial took place after 11 at the Bath Cemetery.