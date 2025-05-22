Hit and Run in Wade’s Garden: Ike Tross Succumbs to Injuries

By: T. Chapman

Police on St Kitts have launched an investigation into a hit and run that claimed the life of Ike Tross late Wednesday night.

According to a statement from authorities, the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the Wade’s Garden area. As a result of the incident, Ike Tross sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the JNF hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries around 11:00 p.m.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Cromwell Henry confirmed that the driver involved in the incident has not been identified.

The authorities are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the event or have any relevant information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest police station or call the confidential crime hotline.

Related