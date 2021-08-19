St. Kitts And Nevis Records Thirty (34) Additional Cases Of COVID-19: 149 Active Cases

By: Staff Writer

As of yesterday, Wednesday 18th August, 2021 the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has confirmed thirty-four, (34) additional cases of covid-19.

15 were recorded on St. Kitts and 19 on Nevis. For Nevis, it is the first time since the start of the pandemic that they have seen community spread at this level.

Contact tracing is ongoing, in the coming days, it is expected more cases will be recorded.

These additional cases bring the total number of cases to 742 with 590 recoveries.

There are now one hundred and forty nine, (149) active cases.