One Killed In Motorcycle Collision

By: Staff Writer

Police on St. Kitts are investigating a vehicular accident that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist yesterday afternoon at the entrance of Phase 1 of Carifesta Village.

According to reports a young man, identified as Ziron Roberts, was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a Pickup Truck belonging to The Cable at the entrance of Carifesta Village in the St Peter’s area. Roberts was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were on the scene.

Up to press time, an official report from the Police hasn’t been forthcoming.