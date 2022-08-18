FIREARM, AMMUNITION FOUND FOLLOWING SEARCH ON PREMISES

FIREARM, AMMUNITION FOUND FOLLOWING SEARCH ON PREMISES

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 18, 2022 (RSCNPF): Two (2) individuals are currently in Police custody in relation to a firearm that was found in the Newtown area on August 18, 2022.

Members of the Anti-Narcotics Unit executed a search on a premises at East Street, Newtown early this morning. As a result, one (1) Taurus semi-automatic PT738 .380 pistol with 6 rounds of .380 ammunition were found. The items were taken into custody along with an individual who lives on the premises and another individual.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. This find brings the total number of illegal firearms taken off the streets to six (6).

— 30 — 

