Nevisian Colin Archibald Named In Cricket West Indies President’s X1

By: T. Chapman

Colin Archibald of Nevis, has been selected to the Cricket West Indies President’s X1 team, which will face off with the touring English team from March 1st to 4th in Antigua.

For the 2022 season, Archibald has made an impact in the two regional matches he has played for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes. The young fast bowler has taken 8 wickets thus far.

In his second game against Guyana, Archibald was one of two players who bagged three wickets in the first innings to bowl out Guyana for a paltry 116. He scored a fiery 38 off 19 balls and also picked up 2 wickets in the second innings, the Leewards won by an innings and 57 runs.

The Cricket West Indies President XI Squad reads as follows:

Shane Dowrich (Captain)

Raymon Reifer (Vice Captain)

Colin Archibald

Alick Athanaze

Keacy Carty

Bryan Charles

Shermon Lewis

Preston McSween

Shayne Moseley

Jeremy Solozano

Shamar Springer

Devon Thomas