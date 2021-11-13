Mustangs Aaliyah Moore wins NJCAA Division 1 Women’s Atlantic Region Cross Country Athlete of Year

By: T. Chapman

Aaliyah Moore, the NJCAA XC athlete of the week for October 25th has won an impressive 5 consecutive meets.

Moore’s terrific run has twice yielded her the NJCAA Women’s Runner of the Week award. Additionally, also copped the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week award.

Her top performance came when she outpaced the field of 235 runners with a time of 18:02, a new personal best record, Top 5 fastest time in Monroe College history and a Top-10 time this season in the NJCAA.

Moore also competed today AA National Cross Country Championships.

Monroe College Cross Country team is one of the most diverse teams on campus. The team is made up of athletes from different nations and the coaches as well as the administration led by school President Marc Jerome and Athletic Vice President Mr.Luis Melendez ensures that each athlete is well taken care of while enjoying the Mustang experience.

