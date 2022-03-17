Inter-Primary School Championship Returns In April

By: Staff Writer

The Inter-Primary School Championship is slated to be held on April 27, 2022.

The grand announcement came yesterday at the Charlestown Primary School Sports meet. Minister with responsibility for Education, Hon. Troy Liburd accompanied by Permanent Secretary, Kevin Barrett and PEO Zahnela Claxton made the grand announcement that the Ministry will be hosting the Interprimary Sports meet, this year.

According to Minister Liburd, the meet will be held on Wednesday 27th April at the Nevis Athletic Stadium, (Mondo Track).

The meet was last held in 2019. Division A Champions, Charlestown Primary School and Division B Champions, Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School would both be looking to repeat as Champions.

The schools compete in the following divisions:

Division A: Charlestown Primary School, Ivor Walters Primary School, Joycelyn Liburd Primary School and St. Thomas’ Primary School.

Division B: Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School, Maude Cross Preparatory School, St. James Primary School, Violet O.J Nicholls Primary School.