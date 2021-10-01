Nevis Water Department introduces online bill payment platform

Photo caption: Ms. Tonya Bartlette, Manager of the Nevis Water Department (file photo)

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (OCTOBER 01, 2021) — The Nevis Water Department (NWD) introduced its NWD ePay, an online bill payment platform, on October 01, 2021.

Ms. Tonya Bartlette, Manager of the department, in launching the service encouraged customers to sign up to use the platform since it offers customers greater ease and comfort paying their bills.

Photo caption: The Nevis Water Department’s ePay login page

“The service would allow for customers not stand in the long lines because we have heard the complaints and we are trying to address them accordingly, and we want to serve our Nevisian public better.

“Using the ePay payment platform would allow the customers the ease and comfort to pay their bills from home and they can also interact with our staff via the help desk function which is also located on the page,” she said.

Photo caption: The Nevis Water Department’s ePay dashboard page

The online payment platform will give customers the ease of making payments directly to the Nevis Water Department; give them access to their account; get access to their account balance; have access to their payment history, and the ability to interact with the Customer Service Department through the “HelpDesk” feature.

Customers can log on to the department’s website at: neviswaterdepartment.com to register via the links provided.

Photo caption: The Nevis Water Department’s ePay pay your bill page

“Persons should have their account number and their meter number which would be in their bill or they can call the department to get this information so that they can register successfully.

“The process takes about 24 to 48 business hours, and we are urging all our customers to register via the link and use the service,” Ms. Bartlette said.

The NWD ePay online bill payment platform is described as secure, sleek and simple to use. It can be accessed by their website www.neviswaterdepartment.com using a mobile phone, tablet or desktop and clicking on the link “Pay Your Bill”.

