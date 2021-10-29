Facebook Changes Corporate Name To Meta

Source: about.facebook.com

Yesterday at Connect 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced Meta, which brings together Facebook apps and technologies under one new company brand.

Acoording to Facebook, Meta’s focus will be to bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities and grow businesses.

The metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today’s online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world.

It will let you share immersive experiences with other people even when you can’t be together — and do things together you couldn’t do in the physical world. It’s the next evolution in a long line of social technologies, and it’s ushering in a new chapter for our company.

Mark shared more about this vision in a founder’s letter.