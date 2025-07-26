Nevis Online Gaming Ordinance Now in Force, Paving the Way for a World-Class Regulated Industry

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 25, 2025)– The Nevis Online Gaming Ordinance is now in force, officially establishing the legal framework for a well-regulated, globally competitive online gaming industry aimed at generating new, sustainable revenue for the island.

The Ordinance, which took effect on May 01, 2025, enables the licensing and regulation of international online gaming operators through the Nevis Online Gaming Authority (NOGA). This landmark legislative move reflects the Nevis Island Administration’s commitment to economic diversification and regulatory excellence.

The supporting Online Gaming Regulations outline operational requirements and designate a list of prohibited jurisdictions. In accordance with these rules, persons residing in St. Kitts and Nevis will not be permitted to participate in gaming activities under the new regime.

As part of the rollout, NOGA has launched its official website, www.nevisgaming.com, which serves as the central hub for regulatory information and licensing procedures. The site demonstrates Nevis’ intent to build a streamlined, transparent, and professional platform for industry oversight.

With the Ordinance now active, Nevis is poised to emerge as a trusted jurisdiction in the global online gaming space. The Administration anticipates meaningful economic impact not only in terms of government revenue, but also through expanded opportunities in financial services, law, compliance, hospitality, and related fields.

By entering the global online gaming arena with a world-class regulatory approach, Nevis is positioning itself as a modern jurisdiction focused on innovation, revenue growth, and long-term economic sustainability.

END

