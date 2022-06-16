Police seek help finding teen who has been missing for weeks

By: Staff Writer

Nevis police are searching for a 18-year-old male who they said has been missing for over two months.

According to authorities, Kelvone Williams was last seen on Sunday, April 03 at 7 p.m. at Bath Plain, Nevis.

He was reported missing on June 4, 2022.

Williams is 5’6″ with a slim build and dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a multi-coloured t-shirt and short grey pants.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kelvone Williams is asked to contact the Charlestown Police Station at 469-5391, their nearest police station or call the crime hotline at 707.