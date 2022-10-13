Nevis Premier Brantley publicly thanks PAHO for continued assistance

Photo caption: Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis (file photo)

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 12, 2022) — Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis who is also the Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has publicly thanked the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for its continued assistance to the island.

The Premier was at the time expressing gratitude while delivering remarks at his recent monthly press conference at Pinney’s Estate.

“We engaged in some training, and that took place from September 5th to September 9th, 2022. We would like to thank PAHO for its continued participation with us and cooperation with us…

“We also want to acknowledge the in-country visit of PAHO consultant Jessica Prince, who facilitated the perinatal information system web-based version (SIP PLUS) training for doctors and nurses and the community health centres and at the hospital maternity ward.

“The SIP programme is an integral part of sustaining the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis in St. Kitts and Nevis. As you know, St. Kitts and Nevis a few years ago had the proud moment of finally being able to say that it had entirely eliminated mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis; and so this is designed to continue to monitor and enhance our abilities here,” he said.

Photo caption: (l-r) Ms. Shelisa Martin-Clarke, Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health; PAHO consultant Jessica Prince; and Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Jr. Minister of Health

Meantime, in a meeting with Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the NIA, and Shelisa Martin-Clarke, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Ms. Prince commended the nurses on Nevis.

“I’ve received a lot of support from the nurses. They’re every adept already so it was just to make small adjustments, small improvements such as the COVID-19 aspect of it. Now they can put in data, information where women might have COVID-19 and follow them from admission to discharge,” she said.

