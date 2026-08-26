Nevis Geothermal Project Reaches Final Pre-Mobilisation Milestone as Drill Rig Inspected

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (August 26, 2026) – The Nevis Geothermal Project has reached another significant milestone, as the drill rig that will be used to develop the island’s geothermal resource undergoing its final independent inspection in Iceland ahead of mobilisation to Nevis.



Premier of Nevis and Minister of Energy in the Nevis Island Administration, the Honourable Mark Brantley, provided the update during his monthly press conference on Tuesday, August 25, noting that the inspection represents the final major requirement before the rig can be transported to the island.



“The final pre-condition for mobilization of the drill rig to Nevis is an inspection of that drill rig, and that inspection is currently underway in Iceland,” he said.



The inspection, being conducted from August 24 to 28 by Scotia Drilling Consultants, a UK-based specialist in drilling-rig inspections, is focused on the rig’s structural, mechanical, operational and safety systems. NEVLEC General Manager Nelson Ald Stapleton and Project Coordinator Naftalie Errar are in Iceland overseeing the process and engaging with drilling, engineering and geothermal specialists.



Premier Brantley said successful completion of the inspection will clear the way for the next stage of the project.



“Once this drill rig inspection is completed, then it would mean that we have now done all that is necessary in order to move this to the next phase, which is the actual mobilization of the rig to the island of Nevis.”



The approximately 272-metric-tonne Drillmec HH-300 “Týr” rig is expected to drill five geothermal wells at the Hamilton geothermal site.



While preparations are advancing overseas, technical work is also underway at the Hamilton site in Nevis to prepare for the arrival of the rig and commencement of drilling.



Premier Brantley said soil testing and other technical assessments began this week as part of preparations for the well pad and associated civil works. He explained that the well pad will provide the foundation on which the drilling rig will be positioned.



“Civil works for the well pad will be done by a company called COWI and that too is a company from Iceland and that company will be supervised by Iceland Drilling.”



The development of the geothermal wells is a critical component of the wider project, which is intended to harness Nevis’ indigenous geothermal resource for electricity generation. The planned 30-megawatt power plant would use the geothermal resource to generate clean, renewable electricity, reducing Nevis and St. Kitts’ dependence on imported fossil fuels and strengthening the Federation’s energy security.



The project is being led by the Nevis Island Administration, with the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) serving as the executing agency, and with support from the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.



Premier Brantley disclosed that the NIA has already remitted approximately US$6 million to Iceland Drilling to help advance the project.



The Premier also highlighted growing regional interest in the potential energy generated from Nevis’ geothermal resource, noting that the project could have implications beyond the Federation.



He pointed to an upcoming visit by the leader of Sint Maarten, who is interested in discussions about geothermal development and whether Sint Maarten could ultimately access energy generated in Nevis.



Premier Brantley expressed appreciation to NEVLEC, Mr. Stapleton, and Scotia Drilling Consultants for their contributions and expertise in advancing the project and conducting the drill inspection in Iceland.



He also reaffirmed the importance of the partnership between the NIA and the Federal Government in moving the project toward commercialisation.



“I never speak about this project without referencing the participation of the Federal Government and to say again my gratitude to Prime Minister [Hon. Dr. Terrance] Drew for his partnership on seeking to bring this particular project to commercialization for the benefit of all the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”



END

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