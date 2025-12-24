PM DREW ANNOUNCES MAJOR TRAINING AND CAPACITY-BUILDING PUSH FOR SKNDF IN 2026

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, December 24, 2025 (SKNIS): The year 2026 will be marked by a significant increase in training for all ranks of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF). Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, shared plans to enhance the military organisation on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at the Annual SKNDF Christmas Luncheon held at the CUNA Conference Room.



Dr. Drew explained that the Regional Security System (RSS) was engaged to conduct an assessment of the SKNDF capabilities. Their findings noted the commitment and potential of the men and women in the organisation, but identified that there were gaps in specialised areas that must be addressed.



“Modern security challenges demand professionalism, technical competence, and strong leadership at every level,” the prime minister stated. “A well-disciplined Force must also be a well-trained Force.”



In addition to developing local strategies, Prime Minister Drew engaged both the President and the Prime Minister of Guyana to enhance relations with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). The longstanding ties, which date back to the formation of the SKNDF, are set to be deepened through a forthcoming Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at expanding opportunities for advanced training, leadership development and operational cooperation.



“This partnership will help to equip our Defence Force with skills aligned with regional and international best practices,” Honourable Drew stated. He added that the government is also investing in the infrastructure of the Force, renovating buildings, upgrading the motor pool, and expanding medical capabilities.



“To each officer … and soldier present, I say this clearly, your service matters. Discipline matters, your readiness matters,” said Dr. Drew. “The nation sees your value and values you, and is committed to supporting you, as you carry out your solemn duty as soldiers and defenders of your homeland.”



The minister of national security extended best wishes for the Christmas and Carnival Season to the members of the Infantry, Coast Guard Unit, Reserves, Band Members, Cadet Corps, and SKNDF Recruits in attendance.



After giving remarks, Prime Minister Drew participated in the Issuance of a Commissioned Instrument to Second Lieutenant Lakeem Crosse. He also congratulated Private Dion Burke for being named Soldier of the Year and Shaquille Fredericks, Sailor of the Year. Dr. Drew carved the Christmas Turkey and served it to members in attendance.

