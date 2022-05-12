DNA RESULTS HELP POLICE IDENTIFY HUMAN REMAINS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 11, 2022 (RSCNPF): The identity of the human remains found in the Bayford’s Mountain area on April 01, 2022, has been determined. Based on evidence taken from the scene, the Police narrowed their investigations to focus on a person of interest.

DNA samples from the remains and a close relative were sent abroad for testing. The results were recently received and proved to be a match.

The Police have determined that the remains are that of Jesse Lee of Lime Kiln who was last seen on November 18, 2021. He was 29 years old at the time of the report.

— 30 —

Disclaimer





This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This Curation Network & Social Media Agency does not correct any spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and editorials. Therefore, the views expressed therein are not necessarily those of SKNPULSE or SKN PULSE Social, its sponsors, or advertisers.