Nevis Dental Clinic continues to donate to Flamboyant Nursing Home residents

Photo caption: Dental assistants at the Nevis Dental Clinic(l-r) Ms. Iesha Smith and Sasha Samlall; Ms. Donna Hanley, Nurse Manager of the Flamboyant Nursing Home; and Dr. Chinnaswamy, Owner of Nevis Dental Clinic on June 16, 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 16, 2022) — The Flamboyant Nursing Home was presented with another gift to assist with the care of its residents, by Dr. Ravi Chinnaswamy, on behalf of Nevis Dental Clinic on June 16, 2022.

In a brief ceremony to hand over the donation at the home, Dr. Chinnaswamy, who owns the clinic, noted that the annual gesture is all about giving from his heart back to the community.

“It’s an annual thing so we continue to support Flamboyant Home. We have some thermometers, stethoscopes, blood pressure monitors, [adult diapers], wipes and other essentials you can make use of…

“It’s something I give back to the community. It’s something that I do from my heart, simple as that, very simple. Whether it’s the children’s home or it’s the old aged home in St. Kitts or Nevis, it’s an annual thing that we do every year. So I hope we continue to do this further on,” he said.

Photo caption: Some of the gift items donated by Nevis Dental Clinic on June 16, 2022 for the care of residents of the Flamboyant Nursing Home.

In response, a thankful Ms. Donna Hanley, Nurse Manager of the seniors facility expressed gratitude for the invaluable donation which will be used in the care of the home’s residents.

“I must say that we here at Flamboyant, we are receiving gifts and tidings in June. On behalf of the Ministry of Health, Alexandra Hospital and Flamboyant, I would like to say a hearty thank you to Dr. Ravi and the Nevis Dental Clinic for his kind gesture.

“For years now he has been donating valuable gifts to us. We are in the habit of utilising them well, and I would like to say thank you again, and we can sure use these items. Thank you, Dr. Ravi. Thank you to the dental clinic,” she said.

Ms. Sasha Samlall and Ms. Iesha Smith, dental assistants at the Nevis Dental Clinic accompanied Dr. Chinnaswamy at the handing over ceremony.

