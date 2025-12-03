Nevis Becoming the Caribbean’s Leading Film Hub, Attracting Major International Productions

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (December 01, 2025)– Nevis is rapidly emerging as the Caribbean’s premier film destination, drawing acclaimed filmmakers, global production companies, and international media outlets.



Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), highlighted the island’s unprecedented rise in global film interest and the economic opportunities it continues to generate.



Hollywood independent film producer, actress, and executive producer Autumn Federici, partner at The Ninth House Films, recently completed an extensive location scout on Nevis. Premier Brantley confirmed that the company is already preparing to return.





“Ninth House Films has confirmed that they will return to Nevis in 2026 to shoot a full-length romance feature film. That production in 2026 will star Taye Diggs, widely known for his leading role in that film, ‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back’, opposite Angela Basset.”





In addition, actress and filmmaker Saraphina King of Five16 Films and her crew are currently on Nevis shooting a full-length romance feature.



Premier Brantley emphasized the immediate benefits for Nevisians.



“This production has created notable opportunities for local talent featuring ten local speaking roles. Local actors include Michael Henville, Patrick Howell, Denise Gordon, and Jervan Swanston. The film is showcasing Nevis’ landscapes and cultural charm with scenes shot at key locations such as the Artisan Village and Lover’s beach.”



OCTET Productions, a leading film and television company based in Washington, DC, recently filmed a movie on Nevis in September and has already expressed a desire to return for a second production.



Nevis has also served as the backdrop for the short film Pan Gyul, directed by and starring award-winning Caribbean-American actress of Nevisian descent Juliette Jeffers. The film premiered on November 28 at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEAC) to enthusiastic reviews.



The island will soon welcome a production team from the US Public Broadcasting System (PBS), which will film two special international episodes of its series Hometowns.



“The series typically features towns across Virginia, but Nevis will be the first international location in the history of this program,” Premier Brantley explained.



The episodes will showcase Nevis’ culture, history, artisans, and community leaders, including Greg Phillip of the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society; Deborah Tyrell of the Charlestown Gallery; Mackie Tross of the Coconut Festival; Llewellyn “Sunshine” Caines of Sunshine’s Bar and Grill; James Weekes on the success of new swim clubs; and stone artist Marvin Chapman.



“Both episodes to be filmed here are scheduled to air on PBS network in February 2026, offering again major exposure for the island of Nevis,” he said.



These developments build on the trail blazed by MSR Media, which has completed nine feature films of various genres on the island since 2020.



Reflecting on Nevis’ remarkable progress, Premier Brantley noted, “I feel particularly proud that we have created something from nothing in relation to film.



“We are often times confronted with the need to innovate and the need to create new streams of business and new streams of economic activity in our little island. And it was in the very heart of COVID that the Cabinet sat and decided that we would make a go at a film industry. Since then, dating back to 2020, if I recall, we have proceeded in the last five years to do some extraordinary things.”



Nevis’ growing reputation has also drawn attention from global media platforms.



“The Film Commission and the CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority were recently interviewed by Travel Noire, a global travel and media company focused on the experiences and perspectives of black travelers… Their interest was sparked by The Real Housewives of Potomac who recently filmed three episodes in Nevis.”



Travel Noire explored the island’s luxury profile, film-friendly appeal, and how tourism and film production continue to elevate Nevis’ standing on the world stage.



Premier Brantley commended the collaborative effort behind the island’s film momentum.



“I would want to commend the excellent work of the Nevis Film Commission and of course the vision of this government to create this film industry. It is growing. People are taking notice and what I’ve just given is merely a snapshot of what we’ve been able to do already this year.”



With multiple major productions underway, rising international exposure, and expanding opportunities for local talent, Nevis is solidifying its status as the Caribbean’s leading film hub, ushering in a new era of creativity, investment, and global recognition.



