Monroe Mustangs Kaliyah Jones, Sarah Cohen, Tanesia Gardiner and Analissa Redmond Shine at Millrose Games

By: Tito Chapman

Monroe Mustangs Women’s 4x400m Relay Team Executes Well At Millrose Games

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, N.Y. – The Monroe Mustangs quartet of Kaliyah Jones, Sarah Cohen, Tanesia Gardiner and Analissa Redmond shine at the Millrose Games held at Nike Track and Field Center at the Armory earlier today. The 4x400m relay team placed second overall.

Women’s 4x400m Relay Team Qualifies for NJCAA Indoor Division 1 National Championships

The Monroe Mustangs Women’s competed in the DKC College Women’s 4x400m event and placed second behind St John’s University. St John’s University clocked a time of 3 minutes, 44.56 seconds. The Mustangs also qualified for the NJCAA Indoor Division 1 National Championships.

Monroe Mustangs Women’s 4x400m Relay Team:

4×400 Relay Team Runs Second Fastest Time In Program History

With less than a 24hr turnaround from Boston, the team of sophomores Kaliyah Jones, Sarah Cohen, Tanesia Gardiner and freshmen Analissa Redmond clocked 3:49.07 earning a second place finish. Their time is the second fastest time ran in program history for Indoors.

Kaliyah Jones Runs Fastest Split Time

Redmond kicked off the relay with a time of 57.40 in the first leg. The second leg, ran by Cohen, was completed in 57.16 seconds. Gardiner, a 800m specialist, ran the third leg with a time of 59.22 and the anchor, Jones, ran a time of 55.30.

Kaliyah Jones split time was the fastest time of any team runner, 55.30.

The Millrose Games is in its 118th year and is often heralded as the world’s longest running and most prestigious indoor track and field event.

