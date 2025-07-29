Aaliyah Weekes named in West Indies Women U-19 Squad

Sixteen-year-old Kittitian cricketer Aaliyah Weekes has been named to the West Indies Women’s U19 16-member squad, which plays in a five-match T20 International series against the USA Cricket Under 19 Women’s National Team.

The matches are being played from 26 July to 3 August 2025, at the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground in St. Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago.

The first match was played on Saturday, 26th July 2025, and the West Indies Under-19s won the first 1st Youth T20I by 5 wickets with 26 balls remaining.

Related