MOE OFFICIALS DISTRIBUTE INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS TO SCHOOLS FROM THE ATIME4Us FOUNDATION

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, November 27, 2025: On Wednesday, November 26th the Curriculum Development Unit (CDU), in a symbolic handing over ceremony distributed the donated school supplies to the principals of the schools who are participating in the pilot program of the Kindergarten to Grade 2 Curriculum.

Mrs. Amanda Edmeade, Director, CDU emphasized the benefits of collaboration in education.

“Today marks an important milestone in our shared commitment to improving early childhood education and laying a solid foundation for lifelong learning. We are here because of collaboration between educators, policy makers, and communities working together to ensure that every child has access to a quality learning experience. The resources we hand over today symbolize more than just tools, they represent opportunity, equity, and hope for our next generation.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Lisa Pistana expressed gratitude to the donors, highlighting that a well-rounded partnership improves conditions not just for the students, but also for the growth of education throughout the Federation.

“This occasion represents more than the distribution of materials. It signifies our collective commitment to innovation, equity and excellence in education and the immense value we all place on partnerships. By working together, we have made what might seem like an impossible task very possible. In the federation we believe that education is the cornerstone of national development and every resource we provide is an investment in the future of our children. Our mission to give every child an opportunity to quality education so they may succeed is extremely important to us. Joining us in this quest are the representatives from the US Embassy and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We are indeed grateful for this newfound partnership.”

he symbolic handing over of the instructional resources represents the support and encouragement, equity in the classrooms, and the value placed on education through the philanthropic efforts from the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints and the ATime4Us Foundation.

