Cyber Security Training Program Moves Into Full Implementation as Prime Minister Drew Hands Over Laptops to Trainees

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, June 5, 2025 (PMO) — The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has taken another major step forward in its bold national digital transformation agenda as Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew officially handed over laptops to participants of the Cyber Nations Program, marking the official commencement of training for the first cohort of trainees.



This important milestone follows the program’s launch earlier this year and signals the full activation of what the Prime Minister has described as “a whole new industry sector developing in the world,” now being firmly established in St. Kitts and Nevis.



The Cyber Nations Program, a partnership between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and Canadian cybersecurity firm Protexxa, is designed to train 100 nationals to international standards, preparing them for globally recognized certifications and direct employment opportunities in the expanding field of cybersecurity. The intensive training will be delivered over the next several months, culminating in internationally accredited certifications and job placement assistance.



Speaking at the handover ceremony, Prime Minister Drew emphasized the strategic importance of this initiative, noting that, “This program has a number of objectives. It’s a new program… It’s set up to really get our country up to par with respect to cyber security. But not only that, it’s going to connect us internationally.” The Prime Minister further underscored that participants who successfully complete the program will receive international certification from Canada, making them highly marketable both at home and abroad.

The program’s innovative funding structure was also highlighted, designed specifically to reduce the financial burden on participants and ensure wide access. “We are going to pay completely for half of the course and then the other half of the course, which you would pay for, but you would pay for that once you’re attached to a job and start getting paid,” Dr. Drew explained. The total cost of the program is approximately $20,000 USD, with participants receiving a $10,000 scholarship up front, while the remaining portion is repaid after job placement through salary deductions.



This latest phase of the Cyber Nations Program is part of the Government’s comprehensive plan to position St. Kitts and Nevis as a regional leader in digital technology and cybersecurity. The Prime Minister pointed to a number of significant technological advancements already achieved under his administration, stating, “Just to let you know, you can renew your driver’s license online. You can also pay your taxes online… We are on track for a national ID, which we intend to launch in 2026.” He added that the country remains on course to eliminate physical stamps for government transactions as part of a larger effort to modernize public services and make government more efficient and accessible.



Dr. Drew also stressed the critical role cybersecurity plays in safeguarding the nation’s growing digital infrastructure and attracting major international investments. Referring to the recent sale of the Christophe Harbour marina assets to global operator Safe Harbor Marinas, the Prime Minister noted, “They expect that when they start to do business in Saint Kitts and Nevis, that Saint Kitts and Nevis can also protect their information. This is how serious this is.”



With the first cohort now officially beginning their training, the Prime Minister expressed his pride and optimism for the program’s potential to transform lives and careers. “We are facilitating you as much as possible… Once we have the first successful cohorts, we’re going to build it out even more. So the opportunities are going to be vast in terms of local, regional and even international,” he said.



The Cyber Nations Program remains a key component of the Drew administration’s broader commitment to national development, innovation, and job creation. As the program advances, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to demonstrate its determination to not only embrace the future but to build it.



